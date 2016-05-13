May 13 First Marblehead Corp

* On May 11, 2016, First Marblehead Corporation received a letter from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

* Letter says CFPB's office of enforcement is considering recommending that CFPB take legal action against corporation

* NORA letter relates to practices allegedly employed by co, affiliates in connection with delinquent, defaulted private student loans

* NORA letter states CFPB may seek injunctive relief, damages, restitution and civil penalties against corporation

* Notice and opportunity to respond and advise letter does not relate to corporation's current services and practices

* Corporation intends to make a NORA submission to CFPB

* Currently unable to predict timing or outcome of NORA process

* It is also not possible at this time to estimate a range of potential exposure

* NORA letter relates to private student loans held by certain securitization trusts that co previously facilitated