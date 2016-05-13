May 13 First Marblehead Corp
* On May 11, 2016, First Marblehead Corporation received a
letter from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Letter says CFPB's office of enforcement is considering
recommending that CFPB take legal action against corporation
* NORA letter relates to practices allegedly employed by co,
affiliates in connection with delinquent, defaulted private
student loans
* NORA letter states CFPB may seek injunctive relief,
damages, restitution and civil penalties against corporation
* Notice and opportunity to respond and advise letter does
not relate to corporation's current services and practices
* Corporation intends to make a NORA submission to CFPB
* Currently unable to predict timing or outcome of NORA
process
* It is also not possible at this time to estimate a range
of potential exposure
* NORA letter relates to private student loans held by
certain securitization trusts that co previously facilitated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)