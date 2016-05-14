BRIEF-Union Pacific Corp announces $3.1 bln capital plan for 2017
* Union Pacific Corporation announces a $3.1 billion capital plan for 2017 and declares first quarter 2017 dividend
May 14 Linn Energy Llc :
* Linn Energy, Linnco and Berry Petroleum receive court approval of "first day" motions to support business
* Expects cash available during chapter 11 cases will provide sufficient liquidity to support business during financial restructuring
* Approved motions give co authority to, among other things, to utilize its current cash management system and to make royalty payments
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
Expressed goal at investor day to achieve organic growth rate on AUM of one to three percent over next three to four years