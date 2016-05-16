UPDATE 3-Lazard's quarterly earnings beat on M&A boost
* First half of 2017 looks strong - CEO (Adds CEO quote from earnings call, details)
May 16 Gemalto NV :
* Colorado partners with MIDS, a Gemalto company, to provide a complete solution for secure polycarbonate identity credentials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* First half of 2017 looks strong - CEO (Adds CEO quote from earnings call, details)
* Amkor technology inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources