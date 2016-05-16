May 16 ENL Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 profit before taxation of 177.5 million rupees versus 274.7 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly turnover of 3.34 billion rupees versus 2.70 billion rupees year ago

* Says operational results for full year are expected to be markedly better than last year's Source: bit.ly/1TRcZwy Further company coverage: