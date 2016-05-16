BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 Enl Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of 0.39 rupees per share in respect of FY ending 30 June 2016, to be paid on or about 31 July 2016 Source: bit.ly/1V5t1YM Further company coverage:
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
* In January total trading volumes up 4.0 pct year-on-year to 63.3 trillion roubles ($1.07 trillion)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)