BRIEF-Myokardia says first subjects dosed in cardiomyopathy drug study
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
May 16 Mercator Medical SA :
* Q1 net profit 2.6 million zlotys ($671,089) versus 3.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 59.7 million zlotys versus 48.3 million zlotys year ago
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc reported better-than-expected U.S. quarterly sales for its key cancer drug, Keytruda, and forecast largely in-line 2017 results, which some analysts said allayed concerns over the impact of a strong dollar and royalty payments.