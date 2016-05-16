UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Mauritius Secondary Industries Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 profit before taxation of 907,628 rupees versus 859,653 rupees year ago
* Qtrly revenue of 2.9 million rupees versus 2.6 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1TRfA9J Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources