BRIEF-Myokardia says first subjects dosed in cardiomyopathy drug study
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
May 16 Netcare Ltd :
* Group revenue up 15.4 pct, R18,814m for six months ended 31 March 2016
* Group HEPS 10.9 pct, 90.3c for six months ended 31 March 2016
* Interim dividend per share of 38.0c Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc reported better-than-expected U.S. quarterly sales for its key cancer drug, Keytruda, and forecast largely in-line 2017 results, which some analysts said allayed concerns over the impact of a strong dollar and royalty payments.