Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 16 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM) subscribes for 21 million ExeoTech shares; ExeoTech gets proceeds of about 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($425,118)
* Transaction is part of financing agreement signed between parties in February under which GEM committed to invest up to 45 million crowns in ExeoTech under coming 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2330 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)