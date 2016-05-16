UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Maisons du Monde SAS IPO-MAIS.PA:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range of the offer between 16.50 euros and 22.25 euros ($18.65 - $25.16) per share
* Size of offer about 325 - 385 million euros
* Over allotment option of up to 15 percent permitted
* Final price of offer expected May 26
* Offer opens on may 16 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources