BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
May 16 Taaleri Oyj :
* Water-saving company doubles staff size spurred by Taaleri
* Envera Oy gets a new owner
* Taaleri's circular economy fund buys 20 pct of Envera's share capital
* With 20 staff currently in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu, Envera will open offices in Turku and Stockholm during next year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.