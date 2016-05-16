May 16 BP Plc

* Doubled its interest in culzean development in UK central north sea, following its acquisition of an additional 16% interest from JX Nippon.

* Acquisition increases BP's interest in development from 16% to 32%.

* Production is expected to start in 2019 and continue into 2030s, with plateau production of 60,000-90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.