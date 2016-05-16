May 16 Dignitana AB :
* Carries out private placement and rights issue of total 52.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.38
million)
* Private placement is of 33.1 million crowns and rights issue of 19.4 million crowns
* Subscription price in both issuances is 15 crowns per share
* Main investor in private placement is American company, Hodges Capital Management
* In rights issue 13 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 1 new share
* Will use proceeds of 15 million crowns on product development and actions aiming at
reducing production costs of DigniCap system
($1 = 8.2339 Swedish crowns)
