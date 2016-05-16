May 16 (Reuters) -

* QR Energy lists assets in $1 billion to $10 billion range, liabilities in $1 billion to $10 billion range- Court filing

* QR Energy Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection In Southern District Of New York- Court Filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/24U3ftm) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)