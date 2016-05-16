UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank lags rivals with quarterly loss
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)
May 16 Vostok New Ventures Ltd :
* Says to buy back depository receipts
* Says the mandate from the board of directors is valid until the AGM 2017 of Vostok New ventures and stipulates that a maximum of 10 percent of the sdrs that are outstanding at the time of the resolution can be bought back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016