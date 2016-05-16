May 16 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc

* Trading continues to be good and group remains on track to reach its stated target of £1bn of revenues for full year to 31 st october 2016

* Unit completions of 1,206 (2015: 1,124) are 7% ahead of prior year.

* Forward sales (excluding prs) of £324m are 8% higher than £300m at 30 th april 2015, with unit numbers broadly level.

* Inflation in both sales prices and build cost have shown some signs of moderating, which - combined with rises in real incomes - will help to maintain affordability and support a stable housing market

* Board is confident that business is well positioned to deliver a strong operational and financial performance.

* It remains case that production capacity, clearance of planning conditions and skills availability are critical constraints on volume delivery and will continue to be key areas of focus for sector.

* Total forward sales of £409m and 1,965 units (2015: £336m and 1,786 units) are up by 22% and 10% respectively.

* Business remains well positioned to continue delivering for all of our stakeholders and is on track to reach its stated target of £1bn of revenues in 2016. Further company coverage: (Costas Pitas)