May 16 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc
* Trading continues to be good and group remains on track to
reach its stated target of £1bn of revenues for full year to 31
st october 2016
* Unit completions of 1,206 (2015: 1,124) are 7% ahead of
prior year.
* Forward sales (excluding prs) of £324m are 8% higher than
£300m at 30 th april 2015, with unit numbers broadly level.
* Inflation in both sales prices and build cost have shown
some signs of moderating, which - combined with rises in real
incomes - will help to maintain affordability and support a
stable housing market
* Board is confident that business is well positioned to
deliver a strong operational and financial performance.
* It remains case that production capacity, clearance of
planning conditions and skills availability are critical
constraints on volume delivery and will continue to be key areas
of focus for sector.
* Total forward sales of £409m and 1,965 units (2015: £336m
and 1,786 units) are up by 22% and 10% respectively.
* Business remains well positioned to continue delivering
for all of our stakeholders and is on track to reach its stated
target of £1bn of revenues in 2016.
(Costas Pitas)