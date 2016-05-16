UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Kesko Oyj
* Says sales increased in April
* Says sales in April 2016 totalled eur 810.7 million euros ($917.06 million) and were up 6.1 percent. In comparable terms, sales increased by 2.5 percent in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lahikauppa
* Says grocery trade in April were 418.9 million euros and increased by 7.3 percent from the previous year
* Says sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade were 315.5 million euros, and comparable sales increased by 7.4% in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources