Journey to running top hotels started with rigorous first jobs
NEW YORK, Feb 2 No matter your politics, it's the middle of winter and most Americans would be happy to take a vacation right about now.
May 16 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
* Sale of Zimbabwe government treasury bills by Blanket Mine
* 49% owned Zimbabwean subsidiary, Blanket mine, sold treasury bills issued by Zimbabwe government for gross value of about $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 No matter your politics, it's the middle of winter and most Americans would be happy to take a vacation right about now.
TORONTO, Feb 2 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday that the introduction of new digital technologies would enable the bank to lower its operating costs and increase profits.
* Aces Acquisition Corp - offering to purchase all outstanding shares, par value $0.01 per share of Arctic Cat at a price of $18.50/share - SEC filing