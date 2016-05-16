May 16 Admiral Capital A/S :

* Q3 2015/16 net sales 28.9 million Danish crowns ($4.40 million) versus 25.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 pre-tax profit 4.8 million crowns versus 3.2 million crowns year ago

* Says still expects profit before tax and valuation adjustments of about 20 million - 25 million crowns for 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5727 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)