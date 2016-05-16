May 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Improving funding profiles for russian banks set to continue in 2016

* Moody's: Russian banks are now stronger than those in most of the other major emerging markets in terms of their market funds ratio

* Moody's on Russia: improved funding profiles are driven by strong deposit growth and allow banks to reduce reliance on CBR funding

* Moody's: in 2016, russian banks' strong funding and liquidity metrics are likely to continue, with deposit growth likely to outpace loan growth again

* Moody's on russian banks: expects increasing money supply to have positive impact on funding costs, which are likely to reduce for all banks

* Moody's on Russian banks: outlook for system remains negative, driven by expectation of asset quality deterioration and downward pressure on capital Source text : (bit.ly/24UbFAQ)