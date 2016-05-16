May 16 Gogo Inc :

* On May 12, 2016, unit, Thinkom Solutions, Inc. entered amended, restated product development and manufacturing agreement

* Thinkom to manufacture, complete testing, deliver to Gogo Antenna, other related airborne equipment

* Agreement effective until Dec 31, 2025,thereafter will renew automatically from year to year, unless earlier terminated