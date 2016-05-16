BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Gogo Inc :
* On May 12, 2016, unit, Thinkom Solutions, Inc. entered amended, restated product development and manufacturing agreement
* Thinkom to manufacture, complete testing, deliver to Gogo Antenna, other related airborne equipment
* Agreement effective until Dec 31, 2025,thereafter will renew automatically from year to year, unless earlier terminated Source text: 1.usa.gov/1OvsMj7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017