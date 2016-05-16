May 16 Temasek Holdings Raises Share Stake In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals To 126,351 Shares From 58,289 Shares - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TguNln** Source text for quarted ended Dec. 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TguI11 (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)