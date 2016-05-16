May 16 Elbit Imaging

* Elbit imaging announces its subsidiary, plaza centers, has signed an agreement to sell Riga Plaza for eur 93.4 million

* 75% of net cash proceeds from plaza's share of sale of business to be distributed to plaza's bondholders within quarter following closing