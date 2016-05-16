May 16 Mvc Capital Inc

* Mvc capital announces results for fiscal fourth quarter 2015, fiscal year 2015 and fiscal first quarter 2016

* Says earned interest income of $5.0 mln in Q1 of 2016, compared to $4.3 mln for Q1 of 2015

* Says qtrly net asset value per share $12.43