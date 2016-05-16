May 16 Visteon Corp

* Visteon expands software operations in bulgaria

* Is relocating its 700 employees in bulgaria capital of sofia to a new 89,000-square foot state-of-the-art office space

* Co has plans to further expand new facility to accommodate up to 150 additional employees