May 16 First Mining Finance Corp :

* First Mining to acquire Tamaka Gold Corporation

* Tamaka will receive an aggregate of 92.5 million common shares of first mining

* Parties to transaction are at arm's length

* Following close of transaction, current shareholders of Tamaka will hold about 18.8% of issued and outstanding shares of co