BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 First Mining Finance Corp :
* First Mining to acquire Tamaka Gold Corporation
* Tamaka will receive an aggregate of 92.5 million common shares of first mining
* Parties to transaction are at arm's length
* Following close of transaction, current shareholders of Tamaka will hold about 18.8% of issued and outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017