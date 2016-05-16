May 16 Capital One Financial Corp :

* Says April international net charge-off rate 3.43%

* Says April international card 30 plus day performing delinquency rate 3.22%

* April 30+ day performing delinquency rate for auto loans of 4.99%; April net charge-off rate for auto loans of 0.95%

* April domestic net charge-offs $303 million; april domestic net charge-off rate 4.29%; april domestic 30+ day performing delinquency rate 2.96%