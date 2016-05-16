BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Capital One Financial Corp :
* Says April international net charge-off rate 3.43%
* Says April international card 30 plus day performing delinquency rate 3.22%
* April 30+ day performing delinquency rate for auto loans of 4.99%; April net charge-off rate for auto loans of 0.95%
* April domestic net charge-offs $303 million; april domestic net charge-off rate 4.29%; april domestic 30+ day performing delinquency rate 2.96% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017