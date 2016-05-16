BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Theratechnologies Inc
* Decided to withdraw marketing authorization application for registration of 2 mg/vial presentation of tesamorelin in Brazil
* Co and its partner are currently evaluating required steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation
* Decision by co, Sanofi based on receipt of questions asked by regulatory authority, ANVISA
* Decision by co, Sanofi also based on , fact that presentation is no longer available in any other territory
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California