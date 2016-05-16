May 16 Southgobi Resources Ltd

* Co, turquoise hill resources entered deferral agreement for a shareholder loan granted by turquoise hill

* Co, turquoise hill resources entered into deferral for shareholder loan granted by turquoise hill for $3.4 million loan

* Agreed to effect monthly repayments on last business day of each month of us$0.15 million per month starting on may 31, ending april 28, 2017

* Agreed to effect monthly repayments us$0.2 million per month starting on may 31, 2017 and ending on december 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)