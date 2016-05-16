BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Southgobi Resources Ltd
* Co, turquoise hill resources entered deferral agreement for a shareholder loan granted by turquoise hill
* Co, turquoise hill resources entered into deferral for shareholder loan granted by turquoise hill for $3.4 million loan
* Agreed to effect monthly repayments on last business day of each month of us$0.15 million per month starting on may 31, ending april 28, 2017
* Agreed to effect monthly repayments us$0.2 million per month starting on may 31, 2017 and ending on december 29, 2017
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017