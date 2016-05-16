BRIEF-Corium prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 6.67 million common shares priced at $3.00per share
May 16 Karessa Pharma Holding publ AB :
* Signs cooperation agreement with Laboratories Plasto Santé (PlastoPharma) for production of drug candidate Vigressa prior to upcoming clinical trial
* Pivotal clinical trial is scheduled to start in 2016; company estimates that application for approval may be submitted at beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says announced results from its definitive pharmacokinetic (PK) study