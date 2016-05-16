May 16 Karessa Pharma Holding publ AB :

* Signs cooperation agreement with Laboratories Plasto Santé (PlastoPharma) for production of drug candidate Vigressa prior to upcoming clinical trial

* Pivotal clinical trial is scheduled to start in 2016; company estimates that application for approval may be submitted at beginning of 2017