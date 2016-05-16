May 16 Ingevity Corp
* On May 15, 2016, board expanded size from three directors
to seven directors
* Richard B. Kelson was appointed as chairman of board
* On May 13, borrowed $200 million in senior secured
revolving loans pursuant to its credit agreement, dated March 7,
2016
* Jean Blackwell will continue to serve as director, as
chair of the audit committee of the board following the
distribution
