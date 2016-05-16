May 16 Ingevity Corp

* On May 15, 2016, board expanded size from three directors to seven directors

* Richard B. Kelson was appointed as chairman of board

* On May 13, borrowed $200 million in senior secured revolving loans pursuant to its credit agreement, dated March 7, 2016

* Jean Blackwell will continue to serve as director, as chair of the audit committee of the board following the distribution Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Xu6fdR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)