May 16 Mckesson Corp :

* Organizations will collaborate on sourcing generic pharmaceuticals for their respective u.s. Operations, adding scale and value for both companies

* Signing of a sourcing agreement for generic pharmaceuticals and an expanded long-term distribution agreement

* Says organizations will collaborate on sourcing generic pharmaceuticals for their respective U.S. Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)