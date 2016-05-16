May 16 Callinex Mines Inc :

* Callinex acquires 14.1mt point Leamington VMS deposit

* Agreement to acquire 100% ownership of point leamington zn-au-ag-cu volcanogenic massive sulphide (vms) deposit

* Callinex has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of project and will pay $115,000 to newmarket on closing

* Newmarket will retain 1.0% net smelter return royalty on production from project, which can be purchased by callinex for $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)