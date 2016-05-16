New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Callinex Mines Inc :
* Callinex acquires 14.1mt point Leamington VMS deposit
* Agreement to acquire 100% ownership of point leamington zn-au-ag-cu volcanogenic massive sulphide (vms) deposit
* Callinex has agreed to acquire 100% ownership of project and will pay $115,000 to newmarket on closing
* Newmarket will retain 1.0% net smelter return royalty on production from project, which can be purchased by callinex for $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million