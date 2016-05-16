BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Real Goods Solar Inc :
* On may 11, 2016, co advised by U.S. SEC staff that staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against co - SEC filing
* U.S. Sec staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against co related to investigation commenced by staff in june 2015
* Staff's investigation concerned conduct of company's July 2014 private placement
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California