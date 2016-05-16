May 16 Real Goods Solar Inc :

* On may 11, 2016, co advised by U.S. SEC staff that staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against co - SEC filing

* U.S. Sec staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against co related to investigation commenced by staff in june 2015

* U.S. Sec staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action against co related to investigation commenced by staff in june 2015

* Staff's investigation concerned conduct of company's July 2014 private placement