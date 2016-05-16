BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 Kindred Biosciences Inc
* Kindred biosciences announces positive results from pivotal study of kind-010 for the management of weight loss in cats
* Plans to file effectiveness technical section with data from kb105 pivotal field study with food and drug administration in q3
* Says based on a preliminary review of safety data, drug appears to be well tolerated
* Kindred biosciences inc says co plans to file effectiveness technical section with data from kb105 pivotal field study with fda in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: