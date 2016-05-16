May 16 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA :

* Estimates turnover with Eurocash SA and units in next 12 months at about 15.3 million zlotys ($3.97 million)

* Company and its unit PWC Odra SA sign annexes to distribution deals with Eurocash and units