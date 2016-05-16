New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Allegheny Technologies
* Co and certain units entered into first amendment to revolving credit and security agreement dated as of may 13
* Amendment adds term loan of $100 million to co's senior secured credit facility Source text (1.usa.gov/1TcMho0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million