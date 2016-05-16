May 16 Parker Drilling Co

* In form 10-Q filed on May 5, 2016, stated one of our two Arctic-class drilling rigs in Alaska was placed on standby in Q1

* On May 10, 2016, reached agreement with customer to keep rig contracted through end of original contract term, which is Dec 2017

* Rig currently remains on standby and is positioned for future drilling activity should customer elect to restart operations

* Says financial results are not materially impacted by this change