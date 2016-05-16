BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
May 16 At&T Inc :
* Says starting May 20 , customers can get our new Mexico roaming feature for no additional charge
* Says new and existing customers with an AT&T unlimited plan will not have roaming charges in both Mexico and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Pound dips after Bank of England says rates could rise or fall
* Jinkosolar supplies 106.4 MW solar modules to sPower for Solverde 1 solar project in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: