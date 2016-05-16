New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Jana Partners Llc
* Jana Partners Llc Dissolves Share Stake In American International Group Inc
* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake in alphabet inc of 633,956 class c shares
* Dissolves sole shares stake in ferrari - sec filing
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in time warner inc
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in microsoft corp by 13.1 percent to 8.63 million shares
* Jana partners llc ups sole share stake in pfizer by 46.8 percent to 13.5 million shares
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in oasis petroleum inc
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in allergan plc by 61.6 percent to 446,893 shares
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in aetna inc
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in conagra foods inc by 24.8 percent to 21.5 million shares
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBvGL0
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Yvqhmp (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million