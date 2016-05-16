May 16 Jana Partners Llc

* Jana Partners Llc Dissolves Share Stake In American International Group Inc

* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake in alphabet inc of 633,956 class c shares

* Dissolves sole shares stake in ferrari - sec filing

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in time warner inc

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in microsoft corp by 13.1 percent to 8.63 million shares

* Jana partners llc ups sole share stake in pfizer by 46.8 percent to 13.5 million shares

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in oasis petroleum inc

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in allergan plc by 61.6 percent to 446,893 shares

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in aetna inc

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in conagra foods inc by 24.8 percent to 21.5 million shares

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBvGL0

