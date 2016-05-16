New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Jana Partners Llc
* Jana Partners Llc Takes 2.9 Mln Sole Share Stake In Hd Supply Holdings Inc - Sec filing
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in walgreens boots alliance inc by 14.0 percent to 10.6 million shares
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in csra inc by 24.2 percent to 3.1 million shares
* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in lions gate entertainment corp by 82.9 percent to 1.5 million shares
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in laboratory corp of america holdings
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in starz
* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake of 5.9 million shares in team health holdings inc
* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in mobileye
* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake of 2.4 million shares in stericycle inc
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million