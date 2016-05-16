May 16 Jana Partners Llc

* Jana Partners Llc Takes 2.9 Mln Sole Share Stake In Hd Supply Holdings Inc - Sec filing

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in walgreens boots alliance inc by 14.0 percent to 10.6 million shares

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in csra inc by 24.2 percent to 3.1 million shares

* Jana partners llc cuts sole share stake in lions gate entertainment corp by 82.9 percent to 1.5 million shares

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in laboratory corp of america holdings

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in starz

* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake of 5.9 million shares in team health holdings inc

* Jana partners llc dissolves sole share stake in mobileye

* Jana partners llc takes sole share stake of 2.4 million shares in stericycle inc

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBvGL0

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Yvqhmp (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)