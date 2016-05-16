May 16 Travelplanet.pl SA :

* Says Rockaway Travel SE buys directly 211,424 shares in company under tender offer and with its unit, INVIA.CZ, owns 93.45 percent stake in company

* Prior to the tender offer, which was announced on March 14, Rockaway Travel SE and INVIA.CZ owned 87.99 percent stake in company

* Once the tender offer is closed, Rockaway Travel SE intends to delist Travelplanet.pl from Warsaw Stock Exchange