New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Tribune Media Co by 7.6 percent to 3.97 million Class A shares
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 500,000 shares in Silver Wheaton Corp - SEC Filing
* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OvS2FN (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million