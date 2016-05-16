May 16 (Reuters) -

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Tribune Media Co by 7.6 percent to 3.97 million Class A shares

* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 500,000 shares in Silver Wheaton Corp - SEC Filing

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OvS2FN (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)