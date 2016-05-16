May 16 Olainfarm As :

* In April sales of company at 8.82 million euros ($9.99 million) which represents a reduction by 4% versus year ago

* Four months of 2016 consolidated sales of AS Olainfarm at 35.05 million euros, which represents a reduction by 5% versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)