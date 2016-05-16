Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 16 Mobyt SpA :
* Signs agreement to buy remaining 25 percent stake in Mobyt France for 160,000 euros ($181,280.00) in cash
* Increases its stake in Mobyt France to 100 percent from 75 percent Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)