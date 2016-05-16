May 16 Dow Chemical Co :

* Bob Hansen, chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dow Corning to retire

* Howard Ungerleider, vice chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Dow named chairman of Dow Corning

* Mauro Gregorio named Chief Executive Officer of Dow Corning

* Until close of transaction, Hansen, Ungerleider and Gregorio will maintain their current roles and responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)