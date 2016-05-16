New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Bank Of America Corp
* Credit card delinquency rate 1.55 percent at april end versus 1.60 percent at march end - sec filing
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.74 percent in april versus 2.79 percent in march Source text : 1.usa.gov/1ThJ5FA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million