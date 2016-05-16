UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Solar Company SA :
* Q1 revenue 31.2 million zlotys ($8.1 million) versus 34.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 2.3 million zlotys versus a loss of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8459 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources