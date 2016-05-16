May 16 (Reuters) -

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in sirius xm holdings inc by 34.4 percent to 21.1 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV ** Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TEODpT