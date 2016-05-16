New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 Blackrock Inc :
* "We see consumption driving Eurozone economic growth in short term, supporting European stocks and other risk assets"
* Labor markets improving in countries such as Italy; many leading economic indicators point to stronger consumption
* "Growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European risk assets in the short term"
* Worsening immigration crisis,potential Brexit are near-term risks,these appear partially priced into underperforming european assets Source text (bit.ly/1SsnXJT) Further company coverage:
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million